Boosting Your Immunity Against COVID-19

Syed Arif Hussain

As the menace of COVID-19 increases globally and making every day headlines on social, electronic and printed media. World health organization (WHO) has declared global health emergency. Government has imposed complete home lockdown and has given directives to public to practice social distancing and hand sanitization. People are in self quarantine and confined in homes. This results in public hysteria and subsequently will have detrimental and harmful psychological and behavioral changes in addition to disturbance in nervous system, endocrine system, digestive system and immune system. Hence in this difficult time, only social distancing and hand sanitization is not the solution at all for healthy life. We must change our overall life style and diet pattern to boost our immune system and make it strong to its optimum level to fight against COVID-19 and defeat all other pathogens. In this way we can convert this challenge into opportunity and stay safe better than ever. In our diet we must use some important fresh vegetables, fruits and other food items to fight against COVID-19.

Some of the important diet patterns to boost immune system against COVID-19 are discussed below.

Broccoli contains enormous prerequisite vitamins and mineral. The vitamins in broccoli includes vitamin A, C and E. In addition to these it has many antioxidants and fibber. It is considered that Vitamin C gives more power to white blood cells and increases their number. White blood cells are main army to kill pathogens like COVID-19. Broccli must be partially cooked to get its best possible benefits. Broccoli is one of the best vegetables we may have in our diet.

Spinach is also one of the significant diets we may have in our daily food. It has abundant vitamin A, C, antioxidants and bata carotene. This makes our immune system strong and vibrant. It is considered very beneficial when it is used uncooked or partially cooked similar to broccli because partial cooking increases its vitamin A, C and rest of other nutrients more effective to our health. Spinich is also rich in oxalic acid which is very important source of energy to us.

Chicken soup is deemed very essential for our overall health and to immune system in particular. It protects us from all kind of flues and maintains body temperature in its optimum level. Besides keeping our body temperature normal it also maintains ions and other solutes in the body. Resultantly it establishes homeostasis. Better if chicken soup is added with some fresh leafy green vegetables. This food will make it feel good with placebo effect diet. In addition to protein and other biological molecules it is high in vitamin B-6. Vitamin B-6 plays vital role in my chemical reactions in our body. Vitamin B-6 is reckoned essential in the production of new red blood cells. Chicken soup is considered good for digestive system and our all immune system.

Milk, eggs and Fish are very important for proteins. Research has proofed that our antibodies are made up of proteins. Hence proteins play crucial role in our immune system. Proteins do not come only from animal source it can also be taken from plants such as variety of beans and lentils.

Yogurt is very essential for immune and digestive system. As it contains vitamin D so always take fortified yogurt. Research has proven that vitamin D make our immune system strong and active and make it vibrant to fight against diseases.

Green tea and less sugary juices are also essential to our immune system. Green tea contains flavonoids and other antioxidant. The less sugary juices include carrot, apple, orange, lettuce, spinach and grape juice. These juices contain vitamin C an antioxidant that promotes white blood cell and antibody production. Ginger and garlic juice are also recommended as these also have anti bacteria and antiviral properties.

Life style changes are very important to improve our immune system against COVID-19 and other pathogens. Following changes will help boost our immune system.

Belly laughs can really increase our immune system. So these days we must watch some humorous and funny movies to boost white blood cells instead of watching continuous emotional and heart wrenching news or live talk shows on TV channels about COVID-19 and it’s deadly threats to us. This will create stress in us which result in insomnia(Sleepless state).This sleepless state is very dangerous because it not only suppresses our immune system rather it seriously affects our nervous system, endocrine system, digestive system and every process in our body. Research has proven that smile, laugh especially belly laugh reduces the likelihood of illness. So enjoy smiles around with attractive and pleasant chuckles and feel great.

Smoking is very dangerous to our overall health especially to our lungs. People who are addicted to smoking and alcohol consumption are at high risk of lung cancer, asthma, heart attack and liver cirrhosis. Nicotine in cigarette and alcohol are considered immune depressants. These addictions must be discouraged and shunned. Smoking deteriorates our immune system.

Take the daily sun bath for five to ten minutes as per the recommendations of world health organization (WHO).This will help our body to produce vitamin D which an important immune system booster.

Always be positive to boost immune system. Think good and good will come. Practice loving and caring behavior. Always remain optimistic in every situation even in difficult times and imagine for good outcome in the end. This results in strong immune system with more production of white blood cells to combat COVID-19.

Exercise is deemed very pivotal for both physical and mental health. It protects us from osteoporosis, heart diseases, helps control body weight, ward off depression and boost our immune system. Regular exercise improves our mood. To reap maximum advantage we must do moderate exercise not the strenuous to remain agile and active for at least one hour on most of the days of the week. Strenuous exercise can have serious consequences to our heart, lungs and brains. There are different kinds of exercise such as cycling, playing any sports, yoga, and swimming. Walking is the simplest way of exercise. This helps our white blood cells to work at their optimum level against all form of germs in our body.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...