‘FWO endeavours to revive mining sector in Gilgit Baltistan’

ISLAMABAD: Frontiers Work Organization (FWO) is making endeavours to revive mining sector in Gilgit Baltistan on the request of local community.

A statement released by FWO said, exploration of mineral potential has been planned in Chipurson valley of Hunza after getting exploration license from Gilgit-Baltistan Mines and Minerals Department in 2019.

“It is envisaged that as per scientific methodology, exploration phase will continue for next 1-2 years before resource assessment and formal commencement of mining operations, depending upon availability of minerals,” the statement reads.

The people of Chipurson valley have demanded to avoid any development work until an agreement is signed with the local community to safeguard their due rights in local resources.

According to the statement, FWO has planned to construct and improve the Chipurson Valley Track which will also benefit the people of Chipurson Valley.

Mining in Chipurson Valley is likely to contribute towards the prosperity of locals through job creation and provision of all concessions as per rules and regulations of Government of Gilgit Baltistan, the statement further said.

“FWO re-affirms its commitment to the People and Government of Gilgit-Baltistan for contributing towards socio-economic uplift of the area in line with its history and present engagements i.e construction and continuous maintenance of KKH, construction / rehabilitation of Jaglot-Skardu Road, construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam and some other projects,” the statement further reads.



