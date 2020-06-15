School’s watchman arrested on charges of attempted sexual abuse of 7-year-old boy

CHITRAL: Watchman of a school was arrested on charges of attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

Relatives of the child, 7, told the police that they learnt about the child being held inside the school on a Sunday. They reportedly entered the school by climbing over the wall and saw the accused attempting to sodomize the child.

The relatives of the child, reportedly, told the police that on seeing them entering the school the watchman fled.

Police has registered a case against the 32 years old watchman, identified as Nizar Khan, under section 377 of the constitution and articles 55 and 56 of the Child Protection Act.

It is pertinent to note that schools are closed in the region due to the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Medicolegal examination of the child has been conducted and the results were awaited till posting of this report.

