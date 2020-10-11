Sun. Oct 11th, 2020

Syed Jafar Shah, President of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

29 mins ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan’s veteran politician, President of the GB chapter of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), Justice (r) Syed Jaffar Shah has passed away in Islamabad due to Coronavirus infection and other illnesses.

Syed Jafar Shah, a renowned lawyer, had retired as chief judge of the Supreme Appellate Court in 2012.
Before joining the judiciary, Shah was the President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Gilgit-Baltistan.
He had joined PTI in September 2016 after developing differences with PPP high-ups.

Syed Jafar Shah, President of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

