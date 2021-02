The detained son recovering his father's body in police presence.

GILGIT: Police have arrested a woman and her son on charges of murder.

A police source revealed that the woman and her son conspired to murder the family’s patriarch and hid his body in their courtyard.

The body of the old man was recovered by his son from a shallow grave, in the presence of police officials.

The mother and son were taken into custody.

There are reports that the incident took place almost 7 months ago.

