Timber smuggling bid foiled by Diamer Forest Department

CHILAS: The officials of Diamer forest department in two separate night raids foiled the bids to smuggle a container and three tractor loads of timber.

On the night of May 1, the field staff foiled an attempt of illegally transportation of timbers loaded in three tractors from Bhattogah Nalla. On the night of May 2, Zeropoint check post staff foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal timber in a container from Chilas to Gilgit.