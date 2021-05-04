Fri. May 7th, 2021

Timber smuggling bid foiled by Diamer Forest Department

3 days ago Pamir Times

CHILAS: The officials of Diamer forest department in two separate night raids foiled the bids to smuggle a container and three tractor loads of timber.

On the night of May 1, the field staff foiled an attempt of illegally transportation of timbers loaded in three tractors from Bhattogah Nalla. On the night of May 2, Zeropoint check post staff foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal timber in a container from Chilas to Gilgit.
Conservative Forest Diamer has suspended the negligent staff and ordered departmental disciplinary action against them.
Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Environment Gilgit-Baltistan Sameer Ahmed Syed, Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Dr Zakir Hussain, Conservator of Forests Diamer Yaqub Ali Khan have commended the timely action of the field staff and announced certificates of appreciation.

