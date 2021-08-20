Supreme Judicial Council of Gilgit-Baltistan requests inquiry against Justice Malik Haq Nawaz
GILGIT: The Supreme Judicial Council of Gilgit-Baltistan has requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s office to allow initiation of an inquiry against Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court, Justice Malik Haq Nawaz.
In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, dated July 30th, 2021, the GB Judicial Council has cited a complaint lodged by a citizen accusing Justice Malik Haq Nawaz of alleged “misconduct”, as the reason behind the request for inquiry.