Sat. Aug 21st, 2021

Supreme Judicial Council of Gilgit-Baltistan requests inquiry against Justice Malik Haq Nawaz

10 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Supreme Judicial Council of Gilgit-Baltistan has requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s office to allow initiation of an inquiry against Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court, Justice Malik Haq Nawaz.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, dated July 30th, 2021, the GB Judicial Council has cited a complaint lodged by a citizen accusing Justice Malik Haq Nawaz of alleged “misconduct”, as the reason behind the request for inquiry.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

