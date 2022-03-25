Fri. Mar 25th, 2022

Karachi based residents of Gulmit launch Cooperative Society, elect Board of Directors

3 hours ago Pamir Times

KARACHI: Students Aid Society, an organization established in 1993 by Karachi based residents of Gulmit- Gojal Valley, Hunza, has started a new chapter of growth by formally launching the “SAS Multipurpose Cooperative Society (SAS-MPCS)”.

Registered on November 30, 2021, the SAS-MPCS  elected its board of governors through elections managed by an election committee, headed by village notables.

The new board of directors includes Asif Khan Taji (Chairman), Nilofar Saleem (Honorary Secretary), Karim Uddin (Treasuer), and members Saeed Jamal Uddin, Peer Ali, Sitara Jaffer and Shahid Iqbal.

Initially, the Cooperative Society has 53 shareholders/members, but the vision is to expand services and membership in the days ahead.

On 20th March 2022 SAS Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society opened its first Office at Shop # 19 Jiwani Heights, Super Highway, Karachi in the presence of elders of Gulmit and other parts of Gojal Hunza.

Mr. Rasheed, CEO of Smart marketing, was the Chief Guest of the opening ceremony, who appreciated the efforts of SAS and offered his service and support for the society when and where needed and also appreciated the initiative of SAS and encouraged the BODs to make this project a success story and an example for others.

Karachi based residents of Gulmit launch Cooperative Society, elect Board of Directors

