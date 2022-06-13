Tue. Jun 14th, 2022

NADRA upgrading and renovating centers in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 day ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: (PR) All new NADRA centers in Gilgit-Baltistan are being renovated, according to Col (r) Mehmud Beg, regional head of the organization.

NADRA Centers in Central Hunza and Sikandarabad, Nagar, are being shifted to new buildings, to bring the centers ‘at par with Islamabad and Pindi NADRA centers, Col (r) Mehmud said in a press release.

NADRA Centers in Central Hunza and Sikandarabad, Nagar, are being shifted to new buildings, to bring the centers ‘at par with Islamabad and Pindi NADRA centers.

NADRA Centers are also being renovated in Tangir, Darel, Jaglot, Danyore, Phander, Ishkonan, Gamba, Tisar, Thagas, Chorbat, Keris and Daghoni said the PR.

In order to increase reach and accessibility, a mobile vehicle will also be put to service to reach ‘far flung’ areas.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Four arrested on suspicion of forcing woman to take her own life

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

“Mysterious death” of young man shocks Ghanche, locals demand answers

1 month ago Pamir Times

Two women lose their lives in two separate incidents in Ishkoman Valley, Ghizer

1 month ago Pamir Times

Resident of Hunza killed in Uganda

1 month ago Pamir Times

Heatwave: MET issues GLOF alert for Shispher Glacier in Hunza

2 months ago Pamir Times

Youth protest against “construction mafia” for digging football ground

2 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

GB govt asked to provide “Computer literate trainers, enumerators for 7th digital census”

1 day ago Pamir Times

NADRA upgrading and renovating centers in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 day ago Pamir Times

Baltistan University’s VC barred from entering Skardu

2 days ago Pamir Times

Conjoined twins born in Gilgit

6 days ago Pamir Times

“Federation must end Gilgit-Baltistan’s constitutional, political and economic deprivations”: HRCP

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: