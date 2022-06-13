NADRA upgrading and renovating centers in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: (PR) All new NADRA centers in Gilgit-Baltistan are being renovated, according to Col (r) Mehmud Beg, regional head of the organization.

NADRA Centers in Central Hunza and Sikandarabad, Nagar, are being shifted to new buildings, to bring the centers ‘at par with Islamabad and Pindi NADRA centers, Col (r) Mehmud said in a press release.

NADRA Centers are also being renovated in Tangir, Darel, Jaglot, Danyore, Phander, Ishkonan, Gamba, Tisar, Thagas, Chorbat, Keris and Daghoni said the PR.

In order to increase reach and accessibility, a mobile vehicle will also be put to service to reach ‘far flung’ areas.

