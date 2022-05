Sirbaz Khan climbs his 10th 8-thousander peak, becoming the only Pakistani to achieve this feat

Sirbaz Khan during his latest mission a few days back in Nepal. Photo via Facebook

ISLAMABAD/HUNZA: Young Moutaineer Sirbaz Khan has become the first Pakistani to summits 10 of the world’s 14 highest mountains. He achieved this feat by summitting the world’s 3rd highest peak Mount Kanchenjung (8,586m) in Nepal.

Born in Aliabad (Hunza), Sirbaz Khan is on a mission to climb 14 of the world’s highest peaks. He has already scaled Mount Everest (8,849meters), K2 (8,611 meters), Nanga Parbat (8,126 meters), Mount Lhotse (8,516 meters), Manaslu (8,163 metres), Broad Peak (8,047 meters), Mt Annapurna (8091m), Gasherbrum 2 (8,035), Dhaulagiri(8,161m) and Mount Kanchenjung (8,586m).

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...