Inmate “jumps to his death” in Central Jail Minawar, Gilgit

GILGIT: An inmate of Central Jail Minawar has allegedly jumped off the roof of the prison, taking his own life.

Police sources have said that the inmate, name withheld, was imprisoned for the last year four years. Information about the nature of his offence was not immediately available.

A police report has claimed that the inmate was not of sound mental health.

He allegedly climbed on the watch tower of the heavily guarded prison and jumped off to his death.

