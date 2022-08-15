Fri. Aug 19th, 2022

19 IT Labs, Libraries established in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

DIAMER: On Independence Day, the Gilgit-Baltistan government inaugurated 19 IT labs and libraries in Diamer District of Gilgit-Baltsitan.

As part of the “Shaukat-e-Taleem” initiatve, the IT labs and librarires are being established to provide latest technologies and resources to the students of Diamer district.

It is pertinent to note that miscreants had torched more than a dozen schools in Diamer four years ago, in March of 2018.

Miscreants torch more than a dozen schools in different parts of Diamer

Locals, especially the educated youth, demanded imposition of educational emergency in the district in the wake of the attack on schools, after which numerous measures were taken to increase school enrolment and expand educational facilities in the district.

Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed inaugurated the facilities in a virtual ceremony.

Watch Shahab Uddin Ghauri’s report

https://www.facebook.com/pamirtimes/videos/524726986085381/

