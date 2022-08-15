19 IT Labs, Libraries established in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

DIAMER: On Independence Day, the Gilgit-Baltistan government inaugurated 19 IT labs and libraries in Diamer District of Gilgit-Baltsitan.

As part of the “Shaukat-e-Taleem” initiatve, the IT labs and librarires are being established to provide latest technologies and resources to the students of Diamer district.

It is pertinent to note that miscreants had torched more than a dozen schools in Diamer four years ago, in March of 2018.

Locals, especially the educated youth, demanded imposition of educational emergency in the district in the wake of the attack on schools, after which numerous measures were taken to increase school enrolment and expand educational facilities in the district.

Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed inaugurated the facilities in a virtual ceremony.

