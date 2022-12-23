Man accused of stealing over 60mn rupees from Karakoram Cooperative Bank arrested
GILGIT: A suspected fraudster accused of stealing tens of millions of rupees and fleeing was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit of Gilgit-Baltistan Police from Sindh.
Rafaqat Ali, an employee of the Astore Branch of Karakoram Cooperative Bank, stands accused of stealing between 60 to 80 million rupees (6-8 crore) from the bank.
Rafaqat Ali went into hiding after the scandal surfaced. He has now been arrested from Sindh province, where he was hiding from the authorities.