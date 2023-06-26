Tue. Jun 27th, 2023

Gilgit-Baltistan’s budget presented, with a total outlay of 116bn rupees

15 hours ago

GILGIT: Javed Ali Manwa, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Finance Minister, presented a deficit budget for the regional government, with an outlay of 116 billion rupees.

Almost 74bn rupees are allocated for non-development expenses and 28 bn rupees for developmental expenditures.

A whooping 13 billion rupees will be spent on providing cheaper wheat to the residents of GB, 10 bn paid by the federal exchequer.

The proposed budget has a deficiet of 18 bn rupees. Gilgit-Baltistan government completely relies on grants provided by the federal government.

The government plans to hire 1000 Information Technoloy (IT) teachers to promote modern education in the province. 350mn rupees have been allocated for this purpose.

Grade 1-16 government employees will get a 35% rise in their basic salaries as an “adhoc relief”, while grade 17 and above employees’ basic salaries will go up by 30%.

The government has also decided to ban purchase of all kinds of vehicles, except for ambulances and school buses.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

