Girl killed in Kohistan by father and uncle after photograph with boy goes viral

GILGIT: A girl was reportedly killed by her father and uncle in the Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakthunkhwa province on the orders of a tribal Jirga.

The murder was reportedly ordered after a photograph of the murdered girl and a boy went viral on social media. The boy has gone in hiding, said local reporters, requesting anonymity.

A First Information Reprot (FIR) has been registered and the father and uncle of the girl have reportedly been arrested.

The FIR mentions the date of the killing as November 24th. The girl was shot dead inside her house, located in Palas Valley, Shriyal village, says the FIR.

This is the second publicized incident of a girl getting killed in Kohistan for appearing in a video. A similar incident has happened in the region in 2012 after five girls and four boys were killed on the orders of an illegal Jirga, after they appeared dancing in a video.

Kohistan is a mountainous area located in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, divided into two districts: Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan.

Tribal notions of honor reign supreme in the area, where literacy rates are among the lowest in the country; 12% of the population is considered literate.

Only 2% of the region’s female population is considered to be literate, according to an audit report developed by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

