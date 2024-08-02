The Karambar Curse: A Ticking Time Bomb

By Ashiq Hussain

MS IGIS, NUST

Stretched amidst the towering peaks and Passes, Karamber region is a beautiful landscape. It is considered to be the most glaciated region in Gilgit Baltistan. The people of this area have a simple yet rich culture with a melting pot of diverse backgrounds. The region is well known for glacier-dammed lakes commonly known as (GLOFs) from the 19th and 20th centuries. The valley’s tumultuous past is evidenced by historical records. The literature of this region is evidenced by letters from British geologist George Hayward. During his expeditions in the 1870s, he documented the existence of a massive lake formed by the relentless advances of glaciers. He warned about the potential outbursts. One of the first notes on ice-dammed lake outbursts in the Hindukush-Karakoram is reported from the Karambar valley in 1844 by Drew (1875). Referring to observations of Hayward (1871) director of the Geological Survey of India, Drew writes: “The next flood that I heard of occurred about the year 1844. It came from the Ishkoman valley, and was noticed in that of Gilgit; on the water going down, many fish were caught in the flats above Gilgit by the Sikh soldiers. Mr. Hayward recognizes the lake at the head of the Ishkoman Valley as the source of floods, past and to be expected; he has heard that it was formed by glaciers blocking up the valley, through which the water sometimes burst.” The finding of fish on flats over Gilgit highlights the high levels of water experienced during this flood.

Recent scientific research has unveiled a more complex reality. The GLOF of 1893 and 1905 (Known as Chterboi, named after the glacier) were reported by the political agent in 1930. During these two GLOF events, the floods in the valley were recorded as high as 6-8 m. It is no longer just the Karambar glacier that poses a threat rather multiple tributary glaciers (mentioned in Figure 2) have acted as dams forming a network of potential disaster zones that has created a ticking time bomb that is capable of releasing devastation upon the unsuspecting communities downstream.

Figure 2: Records in the literature about glacier lakes and floods in Karamber Valley

The consequences of these GLOFs were catastrophic. There is a general lack of written information about these events but the eyewitness accounts, passed down through generations, speak of entire villages being swept away in torrents of ice and water, leaving behind scars on the land that even time struggles to heal. The 1905 flood was a particularly harrowing event etched in the collective memory of the region as a stark reminder of nature’s raw power.

The Karambar Valley, once a thriving ecosystem, has borne the brunt of these glacial onslaughts. Its fertile lands once a source of sustenance have been transformed into barren wastelands by the fury of the floods. The economic and social fabric of the region has been forever changed, with communities struggling to rebuild in the shadow of this constant threat. While the frequency of such catastrophic events might have diminished in recent decades the underlying threat persists. In recent times Climate change with its accelerating glacial melt has only amplified the danger. The formation of new glacial lakes at an alarming rate, coupled with the expansion of human settlements in vulnerable areas, creates a perfect storm of risk. The potential consequences of a major GLOF are staggering. Not only would it cause widespread destruction in the Karambar Valley but could also trigger cascading effects downstream, impacting larger populations. The infrastructure, agriculture, and economy of the entire region would be at risk. To avert a potential catastrophe a comprehensive early warning system is imperative. This would involve advanced monitoring of glacial lakes, real-time data analysis, and effective communication channels to alert communities at risk. Additionally, investing in robust infrastructure such as early warning sirens and evacuation routes is crucial. Moreover, the development of sustainable livelihood options for communities living in high-risk areas can help mitigate the impact of a potential disaster. By reducing dependence on agriculture and promoting alternative income sources such as fruit-concentrated agriculture, people can become more resilient to the challenges posed by the environment.

The Karambar Valley with its breathtaking beauty is a stark reminder of nature’s indomitable spirit. It is a place where the past echoes in the present and where the future hangs in the balance. By understanding the history of GLOFs, investing in early warning systems, and supporting the communities at risk, we can work towards a future where the Karambar Valley is not just a survivor, but a thriving example of human resilience in the face of nature’s challenges.

