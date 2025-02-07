Targeting Senior Journalist Munizae Jahangir is Attack on Free Speech: DigiMAP

ISLAMABAD: (PR) The Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) strongly condemns the threats and intimidation directed at senior journalist, anchorperson, and founding member Munizae Jahangir.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DigiMAP cabinet asserted that these attacks not only undermine press freedom but also violate the constitutionally protected right to freedom of expression. Such actions are a blatant attempt to silence independent voices that hold power accountable.

Munizae Jahangir, a highly respected journalist, serves as an inspiration to many young female journalists. DigiMAP acknowledges her unwavering commitment to truth and justice and stands in solidarity with her.

DigiMAP President Sabookh Syed emphasized that these threats reflect a growing pattern of hostility toward journalists, particularly those addressing sensitive topics such as religion and blasphemy. He reaffirmed that any attempt to suppress free speech is unacceptable and must be condemned unequivocally.

President Syed further stated that journalist safety is not merely an individual concern but a crucial issue linked to the protection of democratic values, human rights, and the public’s right to information.

Communication Secretary Shazia Mehboob said that it is deeply concerning that a journalist of her stature is facing targeted harassment and threats aimed at undermining her professional integrity and personal safety.

DigiMAP urges the relevant authorities to take immediate action to investigate these threats and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Alongside civil society, DigiMAP reaffirms its commitment to fostering an environment where journalists—especially digital media journalists—and citizens can freely exercise their right to free speech and press freedom without fear.

