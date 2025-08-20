Aga Khan Development Network Ramps Up Flood Relief Efforts in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral

Gilgit/Chitral: In the wake of devastating rains and flash floods across Pakistan’s northern mountain regions, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and its agencies have launched extensive relief and recovery operations in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, and other affected areas, said a press release.

The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), AKDN’s lead disaster response body, mobilised emergency operation centres in Chitral, Gilgit, Karachi, and Islamabad soon after the flooding began. Its Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), comprising more than 36,000 trained volunteers, half of them women, have evacuated over 3,000 people from vulnerable areas, provided food and tents, and arranged safe shelters in schools, community halls, and with host families. Stockpiled relief items have been dispatched to Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, while nine Disaster Assessment Response Teams are conducting rapid field assessments in the north.

Community volunteers are also repairing damaged drinking water supply lines, irrigation channels, roads, and agricultural land under challenging conditions. Village Emergency Response Teams (VERTs) in Diamer have rescued stranded residents and tourists, delivered emergency supplies, and evacuated the injured to hospitals.

The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) has stepped in with emergency road and irrigation repairs in Ghizer, while in Baltistan, communities have received water pipes to restore drinking and irrigation systems.

The Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan (AKHS,P) is operating round-the-clock in flood-affected areas, providing essential healthcare, medicines, and outreach services. In Ishkoman, a three-day medical camp treated more than 380 patients while also raising awareness about hygiene and safe water. Health workers remain on high alert, supporting safe deliveries and providing home visits in vulnerable areas.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan formally appealed for support from His Highness the Aga Khan. In response, AKDN pledged to assist in early recovery and rehabilitation, including the retrofitting of schools, repair of solar facilities at government health units, rehabilitation of water schemes, and development of protective infrastructure. Plans are underway to deploy 16,500 mobile healthcare units, deliver portable medical equipment, identify and treat 3,000 undernourished children and women, and initiate nearly 500 projects to restore agricultural lands, provide livestock support, and extend micro-grants to families.

With a decades-long presence in Pakistan, AKDN and its agencies reaffirm their commitment to working alongside communities and government authorities, providing immediate relief while helping flood-hit populations rebuild infrastructure, livelihoods, and long-term resilience.

