Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig receives Hum Women Leaders’ Award

3 hours ago Pamir Times

KARACHI: Renowned Mountaineer Samina Baig received award for brilliance in the field of athletics at the first Hum Women Leaders Awards 2020 held at Governor House Sindh.

The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, along with the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul W Jones, Honourable Consul Generals, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and many prominent personalities from the entertainment industry attended the event.

The prominent eleven women who received the award include Samina Baig, Jalila Haider, Khadija Siddiqui, Fouzia Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Dr Seemin Jamali, Zubeida Mustafa, Shamshad Akhtar and Maleeha Lodhi.

The award is Hum Network Limited’s initiative to recognise and honour the contribution and achievements of iconic women from Pakistan and around the world who are change makers in their respective fields and a symbol and source of hope, courage, determination and inspiration for women across the globe.

Hum Women Leaders Award will be held annually on International Women’s Day.

