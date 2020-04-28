CoVID Fund: Chief Court directs Gilgit-Baltistan govt to devise new formula for deducting employee salaries

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court has directed the regional government to adopt a new formula for deducting salaries of government employees as contribution to the ‘Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus Fund’.

The court has ordered that the government can deduct 3-day salary of Basic Pay Scale (BPS)-20 and above, two-days salary of BPS-17 to 19, and one-day salary of BS-6 to 16 employees. No deduction will be made from the salaries of BP-1 to 6 employees.

Opposition leader Muhammad Shafi Khan had requested the court to take Suo Motto action against the notification of GoGB which entailed deducting 5 days salary of all government employees above BPS 6.

