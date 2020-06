ISLAMABAD: Dr. Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan, has said that polls for Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will be held on August 18, 2020, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assmebly has 24 constituency covering all districts. 9 technocrat and special seats are also part of the assembly.

