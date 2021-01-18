Rs.2.9 billlion proposed for project to expand, upgrade cellular services along KKH

ISLAMABAD: (PR) Ministry of Information Technology presented a project titled “Expansion & Up gradation of NGMS (3G/4G) Services and Seamless Coverage along KKH (in support of CPEC in GB)” with the total amount of Rs.2995.00 million. The project was granted approval by the forum.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission asked Ministry of Information Technology about the quality of internet cellular services in Gilgit-Baltistan. He instructed Planning Commission to conduct a third party evaluation of the quality of services.

The project is designed to carry out up-gradation of existing cellular network of GB to NGMS (3G / 4G), expansion of cellular service in underserved areas and provision of seamless cellular coverage along KKH in support of CPEC in GB.

The proposed project will extend cellular services to the remote areas in GB in order to meet communication requirements. It will also meet the communication requirements of people residing / moving along KKH.