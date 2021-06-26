Sat. Jun 26th, 2021

Man killed in an unprecedented act of gun violence in Karimabad, Hunza

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Photograph of the car that was attacked

KARIMABAD: In an unprecedented act of violence, a man was shot dead and another was injured after shots were fired on a parked car in Boronghsal area of Karimabad, Hunza. The registration number of the car has been reported as NCP 01-2880, Gilgit. 

The deceased man has been identified as Habib Jan, govt collage lecturer by profession, and a resident of Karimabad. The injured individual has been identified as Rahat Karim, also a resident of Karimabad.

Rahat is reportedly in stable condition and under treatment.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night, at around 7:30pm.

The circumstances leading to the rare act of gun violence remain unknown, as of now. The assailant has also not been identified. Police has started investigation to ascertain facts.

Gun related violence is almost unheard of in Hunza. The horrific violent incident has sent shockwaves throughout the district.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Moorkhun Accident Exposes Failed Health Care System of Hunza District

5 days ago Pamir Times

Application filed for registration of FIR against organizers of rave party

1 week ago Pamir Times

Grade III student’s eye damaged after angry teacher assaults the child

1 week ago Pamir Times

Initial investigation establishes ‘suicide’ of 12-years old as rape and murder

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

36 individuals included in Schedule IV, anti-terrorism watchlist, in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

“Sweet Tooth” restaurant sealed after a dozen ice-cream lovers land in hospital

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

1 thought on “Man killed in an unprecedented act of gun violence in Karimabad, Hunza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

42 cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Batlistan on Friday

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Newly constituted Managing Committee of PRCS Gilgit-Baltistan meets for the first time

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Man killed in an unprecedented act of gun violence in Karimabad, Hunza

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Moorkhun Accident Exposes Failed Health Care System of Hunza District

5 days ago Pamir Times

The Issue of Tourist Attitude in Hunza

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.