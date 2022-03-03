Fri. Mar 4th, 2022

6 PWD officials, contractor, booked for “irregularities” in Skardu Surgical Complex construction project

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Reported by Muhammad Ali Alam 

SKARDU: FIA registers criminal case against PWD officials and contractor for irregularities in the “Construction of Surgical Complex at RHQ Skardu”.

A copy of the FIR

Initial inquiry has found irregularities in the technical bidding of the project and illegally awarding the project to a contractor.

The criminal case has been registered under sections 409, 34 PPC r/ 5(2) PCA 1947.

The nominated persons include 1) Engr. Basharatullah, Chief Engineer GB PWD Baltistan Region, 2) Engr. Nazir Hussain, Superintending Engineer GB PWD Skardu-Shiger Circle, 3) Engr. Iqbal Hussain, Executive Engineer GB PWD B&R Division Skardu, 4) Ashraf Hussain, GB PWD B&R Division Skardu, 5)Muhammad Hassan, Estimator (Acting AQS) Chief Engineer Office GB PWD, 6) Mohammad Raza, Assistant Executive Engineer (AQS) GB PWD Circle Office Skardu and 7) Zulfiqar Ali, Contractor.

