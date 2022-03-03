6 PWD officials, contractor, booked for “irregularities” in Skardu Surgical Complex construction project

Reported by Muhammad Ali Alam

SKARDU: FIA registers criminal case against PWD officials and contractor for irregularities in the “Construction of Surgical Complex at RHQ Skardu”.

Initial inquiry has found irregularities in the technical bidding of the project and illegally awarding the project to a contractor.

The criminal case has been registered under sections 409, 34 PPC r/ 5(2) PCA 1947.

The nominated persons include 1) Engr. Basharatullah, Chief Engineer GB PWD Baltistan Region, 2) Engr. Nazir Hussain, Superintending Engineer GB PWD Skardu-Shiger Circle, 3) Engr. Iqbal Hussain, Executive Engineer GB PWD B&R Division Skardu, 4) Ashraf Hussain, GB PWD B&R Division Skardu, 5)Muhammad Hassan, Estimator (Acting AQS) Chief Engineer Office GB PWD, 6) Mohammad Raza, Assistant Executive Engineer (AQS) GB PWD Circle Office Skardu and 7) Zulfiqar Ali, Contractor.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts