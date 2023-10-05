Police Sub-Inspector shot dead in Buthrait village of Ghizer during raid

GHIZER: SHO Gupis, Sub Inspector Muhammad Alam, has reportedly embraced martyrdom during a raid in Rahimabad area of Buthrait village of Ghizer.

A team of policemen, led by the district’s SP Sher Khan, was conducting a raid and searching of a suspected village to apprehend the murderer of a teacher, who was shot dead yesterday.

During the operation, the criminals hiding in a house reportedly owned by Yousuf opened fire, resulting in the martyrdom of SI Alam.

SHO Alam was a resident of Diamer district.

The raid was being conducted after a teacher, Niat Amin, was shot dead yesterday in Buthrait village. The teacher, who was traveling with his sister on a bike, was ambushed and shot dead yesterday, triggering two days of protest demonstrations.

The murderers reportedly took the bike of the teacher also and dumped it near a police checkpost in the village.

Buthrait, located in Gupis sub-division of District Ghizer, is a remote area sharing border will parts of Diamer district.

