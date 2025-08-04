Featured

PM Announces Rs4 Billion for Flood Recovery, Orders Swift Setup of Weather Alert System in GB

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Prime Minister addressing a gathering during short GB visit

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Funeral of 3 martyred army Jawans offered in Gilgit

January 1, 2018

13 billion rupees approved for rehabilitation of Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees

February 12, 2019

Italian govt to invest in hdro power projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

October 11, 2015

Hunza: All Parties Conference demands clarity on Pak-China Economic Corridor

April 27, 2015

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button