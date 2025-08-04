PM Announces Rs4 Billion for Flood Recovery, Orders Swift Setup of Weather Alert System in GB

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the immediate completion of an advanced weather warning system in Gilgit-Baltistan.



During his visit to Gilgit today, the Prime Minister announced a Rs4 billion package aimed at rehabilitating flood-affected communities and rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The funds will be utilised for detailed damage mapping, restoration of critical road links, and the resettlement of displaced populations.



Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony among the affected families of recent floods, the premier expressed frustration over delays in the operationalisation of the weather alert system, a project initially conceived seven years ago but yet to be made functional. He made it clear that no further extensions would be tolerated, directing federal and regional authorities to ensure its timely activation.



The Prime Minister distributed compensation cheques of Rs 1 million each to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods, while injured individuals received Rs 200,000 each.



Highlighting the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events, the Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to modernise early warning mechanisms. He said timely alerts could save lives and prevent large-scale destruction, especially in high-risk zones frequented by tourists and remote mountain communities.



In addition to the disaster preparedness measures, the Prime Minister revealed plans for long-term development in the region. These include the establishment of two Daanish Schools—one each in Gilgit and Skardu—and a 100-megawatt solar power project to reduce winter energy shortages. Foundation stones for these projects are expected to be laid during his next visit.



The Prime Minister also met with local officials to assess the damage caused by recent flash floods and instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to submit a comprehensive report outlining the extent of losses and required recovery measures.



Gilgit-Baltistan, home to some of the world’s highest mountains and largest glaciers, has become increasingly susceptible to climate change impacts. The Prime Minister’s directives signal a renewed federal commitment to enhancing the region’s disaster resilience through technology, infrastructure, and targeted investment.