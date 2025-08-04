From Glaciers to Classrooms: Preparing Gilgit-Baltistan’s Young Mind for a Changing Climate

By Sajjad Wali

Climate change is no longer just a worry for the future; it is already affecting daily life in Gilgit-Baltistan. This beautiful region, known for its glaciers, rivers, forests, and clean mountain air, is now facing serious environmental problems. Glaciers are melting rapidly, floods are becoming more frequent, and the weather is changing in unpredictable ways. These shifts are not only harming the environment, but also putting pressure on communities and threatening the future of our children.

Helping children understand climate change is one of the most powerful ways to prepare them for the future. When young people learn about the causes and effects of climate change, they can make better decisions and take meaningful actions in their homes, schools, and communities. Schools play a very important role in this effort, not only by teaching facts but by encouraging daily habits that protect the environment.

One of the most visible impacts in Gilgit-Baltistan is the melting of glaciers, which are the main source of water for the region. As they melt quickly due to rising temperatures, they create glacial lakes that can burst and cause floods, destroying homes, farmland, and roads. At the same time, people continue to cut down trees for firewood or farming, leading to landslides, erosion, and the loss of natural wildlife habitats. The effects are made worse by growing tourism, which although beneficial for the economy, adds more waste, pollution, and unplanned construction in towns like Hunza, Ghizer, and Skardu. Overgrazing by livestock and the burning of plastic and garbage are additional human activities that damage the land and contribute to the problem.

Many families still do not fully understand how these small actions add up and lead to climate change. This lack of awareness is often passed on to the next generation. Children who grow up without learning about the environment may repeat the same harmful practices, not knowing how they can do better.

That’s why climate education needs to begin early and be part of everyday life. Schools can include climate topics in subjects like science, geography, and social studies, helping students understand how local actions affect global systems. But learning should not stay in the classroom. Simple, hands-on activities can make a big difference. Students can plant trees and take responsibility for watering and caring for them. They can create eco-clubs to lead small environmental actions. Schools can set up recycling corners; organize weekly no-plastic days, and display students’ drawings and stories about nature on a climate wall. Even starting a small school garden or rainwater collection demo can teach valuable lessons.

At home, families can get involved in small changes that matter. Children can help save water by turning off taps while brushing or washing. They can switch off unnecessary lights and fans to save electricity. Parents and children can sort waste together, use cloth bags and refillable bottles, and even start a small vegetable or herb garden in pots or open space. These habits help children see that they can make a difference in their everyday choices.

Communities can also support children by involving them in local clean-up drives, riverside cleanings, and tree planting events. Schools can organize sessions where elders share how the climate and farming seasons have changed over the years. Such real-life stories can help children connect science with their own lives. Poster exhibitions, awareness walks, and group discussions led by students can also be powerful ways to spread climate messages.

Of course, for all of this to happen effectively, teachers need support too. They should receive training to understand environmental topics and learn how to teach them in simple and local ways. Programs that promote education for sustainable development and global citizenship can give teachers the skills they need to inspire their students.

Schools can also work closely with local authorities and organizations to get support for climate education, and ensure materials are available in local languages so that every child can understand. Progress should be monitored by tracking participation in school projects, counting trees planted or waste reduced, and sharing success stories with the wider community.

Climate change is already reshaping life in Gilgit-Baltistan. But by educating our children now and helping them take small, meaningful actions every day, we can prepare them to protect their environment and lead their communities wisely. Together—parents, teachers, elders, and students, we can build a future that is more sustainable, more aware, and more hopeful. What we teach and do today will shape the future of Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts