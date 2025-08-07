The wrath of climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan is getting worse with each passing year causing erratic weather patterns such as extreme heatwaves; GLOF events, cloudburst, floods followed by persistent drought conditions in winter. GB experienced unprecedented heat waves by breaking all previous records of the region since mercury rose to 48.5 C in Chilas and 46.1 degree Celsius in Bonji on 5th July 2025. It was feeling like the region was in flame and fans were producing hot air inside buildings. In such a boiling weather, the dwellers were facing six to eight hour load shedding in Gilgit city. Nights were getting even harder without electricity as bed sheets and night dress need to be soaked in water before going to bed otherwise it was unbearable especially for children and elders.

Furthermore, the persistent heatwaves started from mid June this year triggered GLOF evens and localized cloudburst that generated flash floods damaging homes, tillable land; standing crops; sanitation system; road infrastructure and irrigation and communication channels in a large number of villages across GB. Diamer District was hit hard by climate change induced disasters where most fatalities 8 out of 9 were reported and dozens more went missing.

GB’s larger ecosystem is getting susceptible to climate change induced calamity by destroying habitats and affecting biodiversity. The valleys across GB were once pristine and scenic are now getting polluted since the region is thronged with hundred thousands tourists from inland and abroad every year. Though tourism benefits the people of the region by providing job opportunities and becoming source of revenue generation but is at the cost of environmental degradation. Land excavation for development purposes such as roads, energy, mining and other infrastructures have led to rampant deforestation and depleting vegetation cover areas unabated.

Furthermore, deforestation in GB increases ten times higher in winter season, where fire wood and timber get smuggled/transported in different valleys for heating, cooking, construction and commercial purposes. This is what we are hurting our mother land and the reactions of deforestation get multiplier. For instance, excessive emissions trap more solar radiations that heat up the earth’s atmosphere which resulted in climate induced catastrophe causing widespread devastation. Whereas trees act as natural carbon sink, they absorb carbon dioxide; methane, ozone from the atmosphere and release oxygen and water vapour that keep its surrounding air neat, humid, cool and protect land from erosion.

Moreover, the mushroom growth of population and the unplanned rural and urban settlement are devouring limited natural resources by vanishing vegetation and forest cover and replacing with jungle of concrete structure and infrastructures. The unplanned settlement is further shrinking the perennial rivers/stream passages and seasonal flood courses where life and livelihoods were affected from flood debris and land erosion.

In addition to that climate change is also manifesting from shrinking winters with below normal precipitation that has been causing worrisome for the mountain communities across GB. A large number of rural settlements of the region solely depend upon snow melt water in summer. I happened to visit my relatives in Gishgish Village located in Ishkoman valley of District Ghizer in July 7, 2025; where the villagers expressed their worries in this way, “As usual below normal precipitation (snowfall) was experienced towards the end of winter at higher elevation but that melt soon in the spring season. They further elaborated that the persistent dry spell with extreme heatwaves dried the water sources in upstream alarmingly.” It was also highlighted that trees and plants were shedding off its leaves early and seasonal crops and grasses were getting dried in the village that would affect life and livelihood.

In another village, some local elders also narrated their past observations’ “Once the mountains in upstream of our village were covered with glaciers back in the 1980s, 90s and even in 2000 but now those glaciated areas are shrinking in mass and retreating in length by replacing huge moraines, sediments and lakes behind.” In addition to that this year’s prolonged extreme heatwaves triggered terrible GLOF events since large pieces of ice were floating with flood water in Hassanabad nullah in Hunza. Certainly this rings an alarm bell that how fast our fresh frozen water reservoirs are getting depleted due to global warming. Studies also revealed that glaciers in Pakistan are melting up to 60 meter per year and 23% ice loss was noticed since 1960. Empirical data further cautioned that up to 60% glaciers could vanish by 2100, causing sever water shortage for the entire region.

However, the only way forward is to comply the commitments made under International Agreements such as The Kyoto Protocol adopted in 1997 and Paris Agreement accorded in 2015 to reduce emissions and limit global average temperature well below 2 C preferably 1.5 C. It was legally binding on each member state to coordinate persistent efforts to mitigate emissions and adapt to climate change impacts effectively.

Under mitigation, Pakistan has made commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% till 2030. Efforts are being made to replace fossil fuel energy sources with renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydel power generations. Hybrid and eclectic vehicles are also being manufactured to reduce reliance on fossil fuel driven engines. Nevertheless, according to Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) Pakistan was placed on 31st among 63 countries in 2025 in emission reduction efforts. Data shows 64% power generation of the country is still heavily relying upon imported fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal).

To further mitigate carbon footprint in the atmosphere, the rampant deforestation need to be checked at any cost through stringent regulations and litigation across the country in general and GB in particular. Communities especially in rural settlement should be provided substitute fuel sources like gas on subsidized rate that would reduce to have reliance on firewood for cooking and heating purposes.

Furthermore, reforestation and plantation drives need to be part and parcel of our curriculum in which a week long awareness campaign and plantation drive need to be celebrated in Autumn and Spring seasons according to their context-specific climate. It should also be made mandatory for all government institutions with the support and cooperation of Forest and Agriculture departments to be part of the plantation and conservation movements. National and International NGOs along with civil society can also play critical role in conserving the existing forest cover; afforestation of arid land with smart irrigation methods and practicing controlled grazing method. Plantation with conservation at roadsides, parks, public places and residential areas are also critical to reduce urban heatwaves.

Furthermore, to better respond to any emergency situation, rescue 1122 need to be strengthen through capacity building programme so that precious lives can be saved. Flood warning system need to be installed in vulnerable valleys along with having a critical eye on its effectiveness. A contingent of volunteers at each union council need to be trained enough to tackle any emergency situation and to reduce risks.

Relief operation is quite critical in post disaster scenario by timely providing necessities of life such as food, shelter, medicine and clean drinking water. Disruptions of children’s education in the calamity hit areas of the region should be restored immediately.

Additionally, the capacity and performance of NDMA and PDMA need to be enhanced and actively engaged in providing relief and rehabilitation goods and services to the affected people/families. The rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced People(IDP) is the constitutional responsibility of the state. IDPs affected from recent climate change led disasters urgently nee the attention of the government and NGOs to procure land at safer places and build houses for them having all basic facilities. Since being homelessness isn’t confined to loss of material possessions but it also means shattering and scattering of dreams, aspirations, love and attachments of the affected families with their sweet homes.

In the long run, Pakistan being the most affected country from climate change impact and located in a highly volatile seismic zone; the state must allocate adequate budget for its Annual Development Plan and ensure its transparent utilization in the affected areas. Resistant and resilient infrastructures across the country, implementation of building codes in all government and private infrastructures must be ascertained. Substandard constructions must not be tolerated through stringent regulation and monitoring. Violators should be punished sternly irrespective of background and power. Our powerful ruling elites and concerned departments should learn lesson from Chinese system of governance and engineering as their quality constructed bridges resisted and sustained the impact of terrible flash floods on KKH. Any type of settlement and construction of essential infrastructures in hazardous locations like at the proximity of perennial rivers and seasonal flood nallahs/stream must be banned through strict litigation and regulation.

To conclude, GB is located in semi arid climate zone with having average below normal precipitation tendency, hence farmers should be encouraged and facilitated gradually to alter from water intensive farming to drought resistant crops and plantations.

