FeaturedGilgit - Baltistan

HBL Foundation Launches Urgent Flood Relief in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Over 1,000 flood-affected households across the region are receiving food rations sufficient to sustain an average family of six to seven individuals for 30 days.

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 days ago
1 minute read
Photo: Taseer Beyg

ISLAMABAD: HBL Foundation has mobilized emergency relief efforts to support families devastated by recent floods in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to stand by the people of Pakistan during times of crisis.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Foundation is extending comprehensive assistance to some of the hardest-hit areas. In Ghizer, ration packs are being distributed among flood-affected families, while groundwork has begun for extended support in the Yasin Valley. Displaced households in Ghaalidas and Raushan villages are being provided with shelters, ensuring safe refuge for families who lost their homes. Additionally, over 1,000 flood-affected households across the region are receiving food rations sufficient to sustain an average family of six to seven individuals for 30 days.

An HBL Foundation spokesperson, highlighting the initiative, said: “At HBL, we recognize the immense challenges faced by communities in times of natural disasters. Our teams are on the ground, ensuring that families receive immediate relief—whether it is food, clean water, shelter, or medical assistance. This is part of our enduring commitment to serve the people of Pakistan and stand with them in rebuilding their lives.”

Relief items distributed among the affectees in Gupis. Photo: Taseer BeygRelief items distributed among the affectees in Gupis. Photo: Taseer Beyg HBL Foundation’s relief operations reflect its long-standing mission of creating meaningful impact through humanitarian aid, community development, and sustainable initiatives. By prioritizing food security, shelter, and healthcare in the wake of this disaster, the Foundation continues to uphold its pledge of being a partner in resilience for the people of Pakistan.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 days ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Of peace and beauty

September 14, 2014

PMLN presents comprehensive demands for Gilgit-Baltistan uplift

March 19, 2014

Gilgit-Baltistan care taker cabinet announced after one month, five ministers named

January 15, 2015

BScN Student from Sultanabad commits suicide

April 21, 2016

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button