HBL Foundation Launches Urgent Flood Relief in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: HBL Foundation has mobilized emergency relief efforts to support families devastated by recent floods in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to stand by the people of Pakistan during times of crisis.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Foundation is extending comprehensive assistance to some of the hardest-hit areas. In Ghizer, ration packs are being distributed among flood-affected families, while groundwork has begun for extended support in the Yasin Valley. Displaced households in Ghaalidas and Raushan villages are being provided with shelters, ensuring safe refuge for families who lost their homes. Additionally, over 1,000 flood-affected households across the region are receiving food rations sufficient to sustain an average family of six to seven individuals for 30 days.

An HBL Foundation spokesperson, highlighting the initiative, said: “At HBL, we recognize the immense challenges faced by communities in times of natural disasters. Our teams are on the ground, ensuring that families receive immediate relief—whether it is food, clean water, shelter, or medical assistance. This is part of our enduring commitment to serve the people of Pakistan and stand with them in rebuilding their lives.”

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts