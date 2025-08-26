In Pictures: The Human and Environmental Toll of the Taalidas Flood

Photostory by Taseer Beyg

Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global emissions, yet it is among the hardest hit by climate change. This year alone, over 739 people have lost their lives in floods and glacial lake outbursts, with Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffering the worst damage.

Yesterday, I walked through what were once the villages of Raushan and Taalidas. A sudden midnight flash flood had erased nearly everything, more than 140 houses swept away or submerged after the Ghizer River was blocked, creating an artificial lake.

The villagers survived because two shepherds, watching from the mountains, made a phone call in the dead of night. Their warning saved an entire community.

As I stood there photographing the aftermath, I felt the weight of silence, the absence of homes, of voices, of ordinary life. For me, as someone from Gilgit-Baltistan, documenting this is not just photography. It is bearing witness to how climate change is reshaping our mountains and our people, faster than we ever imagined.









