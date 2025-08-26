Allied Bank Signs Partnership with SCARF to Promote Winter Sports in Pakistan

Islamabad: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has signed an agreement to become the Title Sponsor of the Karakoram Winterlude for the next three years. The agreement was formalised on 20 August 2025 in Islamabad, in the presence of Sajjad Hussain, Group Head – Business, Allied Bank Limited, and Naseer Uddin, CEO of the Sports and Culture Advancement & Revival Forum (SCARF).



Under this partnership, ABL will extend its support to winter sports by sponsoring one male and one female ice hockey team, ensuring inclusivity and promoting equal opportunities for athletes.



In addition to sports sponsorship, both SCARF and ABL have committed to collaborate on a series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These include plantation drives, climate change awareness campaigns, women empowerment programmes, and the promotion of winter and adventure sports in Pakistan.

