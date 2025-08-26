Gilgit - BaltistanSports

Allied Bank Signs Partnership with SCARF to Promote Winter Sports in Pakistan

ABL will sponsor one male and one female ice hockey team, promoting inclusivity in winter sports. Together with SCARF, it will also lead CSR initiatives on plantation, climate awareness, women’s empowerment, and adventure sports in Pakistan.

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 days ago
1 minute read

Islamabad: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has signed an agreement to become the Title Sponsor of the Karakoram Winterlude for the next three years. The agreement was formalised on 20 August 2025 in Islamabad, in the presence of Sajjad Hussain, Group Head – Business, Allied Bank Limited, and Naseer Uddin, CEO of the Sports and Culture Advancement & Revival Forum (SCARF).

Under this partnership, ABL will extend its support to winter sports by sponsoring one male and one female ice hockey team, ensuring inclusivity and promoting equal opportunities for athletes.

In addition to sports sponsorship, both SCARF and ABL have committed to collaborate on a series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These include plantation drives, climate change awareness campaigns, women empowerment programmes, and the promotion of winter and adventure sports in Pakistan.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 days ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Anti Mehdi Shah movement being launched: Babu Astori

February 11, 2012

Tom and Jenny wedlocked in Chipursan

May 31, 2008

Protests, rallies and conferences to mark second anniversary of Attabad Landslide Disaster

January 3, 2012

Skardu: Thosuands come out to protest killings in Quetta

January 13, 2013

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button