Record $370,000 Astore Markhor Trophy Hunting Permit Auctioned in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, September 3, 2025 – A trophy hunting permit for the prized Astore markhor has been auctioned for a record $370,000 at the annual bidding session of the Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife and Parks Department, held at the Forest, Parks & Wildlife Complex in Gilgit.

This year’s auction offered permits for 118 animals, including four Astore markhors, 100 Himalayan ibexes, and 14 blue sheep. The highest bid was placed by Raja Farhad Maqpoon of Shikar Safari, who secured the Nanga Parbat Conservancy permit. The remaining three Astore markhor permits fetched $286,000, $270,000, and $240,000.

Permits for blue sheep and ibex also drew keen interest. Muhammad Ali Nagri of Markhor Safaris won the blue sheep permit for $40,000 and the Himalayan ibex permit for $13,000.

Revised Base Prices

For the current season, the Wildlife Department raised the minimum rates as follows:

Astore markhor: $200,000 (previously $150,000)

Blue sheep: $30,000 (previously $9,000)

Himalayan ibex: $10,000 (previously $5,500)

Officials noted that the revised rates reflect increasing demand for Gilgit-Baltistan’s regulated trophy hunting programme, which has gained international recognition for linking conservation with community development.

Community and Conservation Benefits

Introduced in 1990, the programme directs almost 80 per cent of the revenue to local communities for conservation, education, health, and development projects, while the remainder is allocated to wildlife conservation and departmental needs.

