KIU and University of Central Asia to Establish Tourism Lab in Hunza to Promote Sustainable Tourism

Gilgit (PR) – The University of Central Asia (UCA) and Karakoram International University (KIU) have agreed to collaborate on advancing education and research initiatives in mountainous regions.

According to KIU’s Public Relations Department, UCA’s Mountain Universities Program (MUP) Coordinator, Ali Yor, visited KIU and met with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah. The meeting focused on ongoing projects and exploring future collaborations between the two institutions dedicated to serving mountain communities.

One of the key discussions centered on establishing a state-of-the-art Tourism Lab at KIU’s Hunza Campus. The proposed lab will feature modern facilities and aims to promote sustainable tourism by leveraging Gilgit-Baltistan’s rich cultural and natural heritage. It will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and skill development, offering programs on tourism management, environmental conservation, and community-based tourism initiatives.

The lab is expected to empower local youth and create employment opportunities in the region’s growing tourism sector.

Speaking online during the meeting, KIU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah described the partnership with UCA as aligned with KIU’s vision of becoming a leading institution of higher learning, particularly in addressing the needs of mountain communities. He emphasized that the Tourism Lab at Hunza Campus will be a “game-changer” for sustainable development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ali Yor, UCA’s MUP Coordinator, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating that the Mountain Universities Program is committed to building networks among institutions in mountain regions. He added that the partnership with KIU will strengthen research and academic initiatives, while the Tourism Lab will serve as a model for innovation in sustainable tourism.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts