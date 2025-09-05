Deosai Camping Banned After Bear Attack on Famous Pakistani Singer Quratul Ain Baloch-QB

Gilgit: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed a ban on night-time camping in Deosai National Park following a brown bear attack that left renowned Pakistani singer Quratul Ain Baloch (QB) injured. The incident took place near the Bara Pani area, a popular tourist spot within the park.

According to GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, Baloch and her companions were camping when a brown bear attacked, causing injuries to her arms. Her driver, Muhammad Ibrahim Jhon, photographer Shahbaz, and local residents intervened, managing to fend off the bear and save her life. She was given first aid at the site before being shifted to DHQ Hospital Skardu for emergency treatment.

Doctors at the Regional Hospital confirmed that Baloch sustained arm injuries but was out of life-threatening danger and has since been discharged in stable condition.

Faraq added that the camping ban has been imposed to ensure the safety of travellers and tourists, making it clear that no individual will be allowed to camp in Deosai at night in the future.

