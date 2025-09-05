Usman Wazeer Rejects Allegations of Fixed Fights and Fake Titles After the WBC Silver Win

Gilgit: Pakistan’s boxing star Usman Wazeer returned home to Karachi on Thursday after making history at the World Siam Stadium in Thailand, where he defeated seasoned Indonesian fighter Ferdinandus to claim the WBC OPBF Silver Welterweight title. With the victory, he became the first Pakistani to win a WBC Silver Welterweight belt, though the milestone has also drawn allegations from rival federations questioning the legitimacy of his record and title.

Speaking to Pamir Times after his return, Wazeer dismissed the growing criticism from rival bodies as “baseless boxing politics.” He clarified that he competes under the World Boxing Council (WBC) and other internationally recognised professional organisations, not under any domestic amateur federation.

“My latest fight was sanctioned by global bodies and broadcast live in 168 countries. Amateur federations in Pakistan have no authority over professional boxing,” he said. Wazeer added that confusion arises because many in Pakistan lack understanding of professional boxing’s global arrangements, which allows anyone to issue unfounded statements on social media.

Allegations by PBF & PGBF

Despite Wazeer’s international success, both the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) and the Pakistan Pro Green Boxing Federation (PGBF) levelled serious allegations against him. They claimed that his unbeaten record and newly acquired international title were the result of financial deals rather than genuine victories.

According to their statements, more than PKR 45 million had been spent to sustain Wazeer’s image as an undefeated boxer. They alleged that rival fighters were paid between $1,500 and $5,000 to deliberately lose, while referees and judges were also influenced. The PGBF further claimed that his latest belt carried a market value of barely $3,000.

“Usman Wazeer is not a genuine world-class athlete but a product of weak opponents and fake titles,” the PGBF statement read. It warned that projecting him as a national hero risks misleading Pakistan’s youth.

PBC Issues Strong Rebuttal

In response, the Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) issued a strongly worded rebuttal, condemning the allegations as “misleading and baseless.”

The Council stressed that professional boxing is governed under international sanctioning bodies and registries, and that domestic amateur organisations have no jurisdiction in this domain. It warned that repeated interference by such federations only creates confusion and undermines the credibility of the sport in Pakistan.

Highlighting Wazeer’s career, the PBC reaffirmed that his record and titles are legitimate and recognised worldwide. “Questioning his progression by unrecognised entities carries no weight in the global boxing community,” the statement said.

The Council further argued that attempts to discredit Wazeer’s achievements amounted to propaganda that damages both the athlete’s reputation and Pakistan’s standing in international boxing. “Professional boxing in Pakistan is on the rise, and no propaganda can overshadow the hard work and recognition our athletes have earned,” the statement concluded.

