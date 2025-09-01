  Five Pakistan Army Personnel Martyred in Hudor Helicopter Crash

Chilas: Two pilots and three technical crew members of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Monday after a military helicopter crashed in Hudor area of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has confirmed that all five personnel on board the Pakistan Army Aviation MI-17 helicopter, which crash-landed near Hudor village around 10:00 am on Monday, embraced shahadat.

The helicopter, on a routine training mission, developed a technical fault before going down nearly 12 kilometres from Thakdas Cantonment.

The shuhada have been identified as: Major Atif – Pilot in Command, Major Faisal – Co-pilot, Naib Subedar Maqbool – Flight Engineer, Havildar Jahangir – Crew Chief, and Naik Amir – Crew Chief

ISPR stated that such training missions are part of regular Army Aviation activities to maintain operational preparedness for diverse tasks, ranging from operational support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The statement reiterated that Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring readiness across all domains.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed the crash, stating that rescue teams and senior officials, including the Commander FCNA, DG Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and Commissioner Diamer, immediately reached the site. Local residents also rushed to assist, while efforts to extinguish the flames from the wreckage were launched.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army personnel. “The Pakistan Army has always offered the ultimate sacrifice in every trial faced by Gilgit-Baltistan and the nation. The people of Pakistan salute their martyrs,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Secretary of Health to impose an emergency at Chilas Hospital and ensure the availability of medical staff. He also instructed all relevant departments to extend full support to the rescue operation.

The district administration, law enforcement agencies, and other authorities remain on site as further details continue to emerge.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts