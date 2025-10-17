Featured

613 New Posts Created for Counter Terrorism Department in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved the creation of 613 new posts for the establishment of a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) aimed at strengthening the region’s internal security and law enforcement capabilities.

According to an official notification issued by the Finance Department, Gilgit-Baltistan Secretariat, the approval follows concurrence from the Federal Finance Division, Islamabad, communicated through letter No. F.6(19) PF.II/2023 dated July 30, 2025. The department exercised its powers under the Gilgit-Baltistan System of Financial Control and Budgeting Rules, 2009, to authorize the establishment of the new posts with immediate effect.

The newly created positions include 553 executive posts, 50 ministerial posts, and 10 information technology positions. Senior roles such as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Inspectors are among those approved to ensure an efficient chain of command within the new CTD structure.

The notification further stated that the expenditure for these posts will be met from the sanctioned budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. The positions are exclusive to the Counter Terrorism Department and non-transferable, to maintain the department’s operational focus. All appointments will be governed under the Gilgit-Baltistan Civil Servants Act, 2011, and related rules.

The establishment of a dedicated CTD marks a major step in the region’s efforts to enhance counterterrorism operations and strengthen public safety amid evolving security challenges.

