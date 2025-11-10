His Highness the Aga Khan and Houston Mayor John Whitmire open Ismaili Center, Houston as a new cultural and architectural landmark for USA

Houston: (Press Release) On November 6, the Ismaili Center, Houston was formally inaugurated by Mayor John Whitmire in the presence of His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the Imam (spiritual leader) of the world’s Shia Ismaili Muslims, in a ceremony attended by civic and cultural leaders from Houston and beyond, as well as leaders and supporters from the Ismaili community from around the world. The Center is the nation’s first Ismaili civic and cultural complex dedicated to dialogue, culture and shared human values.

Set on 11 acres (4.5 hectares) overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park, this achievement in architecture and landscape architecture marks a historic milestone for the Ismaili community and Houston’s dynamic cultural landscape. The Ismaili Center, Houston has been thoughtfully designed to serve both as a place of religious congregation for the Ismaili community and a welcoming space for the community at large. The Center’s facilities will be accessible for a wide range of public programming, community use and collaborative initiatives.

“The relationships between Ismailis and the communities in which they live have always been grounded in understanding and common purpose. Today, we honour that tradition, extending the hand of friendship to all, regardless of background or faith,” said His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. “This building may be called an Ismaili Center, but it is not here for Ismailis only. It is for all Houstonians to use; a place open to all who seek knowledge, reflection and dialogue.”

Situated prominently at the intersection of Allen Parkway and Montrose Boulevard, along the rapidly developing Allen Parkway corridor overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park, the Center fulfills a long-held vision of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV (1936-2025), which began to unfold with the 2006 purchase of the land and was brought to life under the leadership of his son and successor, His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V.

“The City of Houston is proud to welcome the Ismaili Center, a place where people from every background can come together in dialogue, understanding and learning. When I visited the site during construction, I could already see what it would mean for our city. Now that it’s complete, it stands as a new monument along the Allen Parkway corridor, and a beacon of light surrounded by some of our most treasured neighbourhoods and cultural institutions. The Ismaili Center truly reflects the best of Houston’s spirit: our diversity, our compassion and our commitment to community. It’s a place that invites all Houstonians to come together and celebrate what connects us,” said Mayor Whitmire.

Comprising over nine acres of gardens and courtyards, the site unfolds around the Center’s luminous main structure, framed by tree-lined promenades, shaded terraces and a series of tranquil water features, including a grand reflecting fountain at the primary entry. Together, the building and landscape form a serene civic sanctuary that embodies the Ismaili ethos of harmony between people, place and nature.

