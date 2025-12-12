FeaturedGilgit - Baltistan

GILGIT-BALTISTAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 24, 2026

Aerial View of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly located in Gilgit city. PC: Falcon Lens/GB Assembly

The President of Pakistan has announced Saturday, January 24, 2026, as the Poll Day for General Elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. The notification, issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council in Islamabad, has been circulated to all relevant federal and regional offices for action.

Following the presidential announcement, the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan released the detailed Election Programme, outlining the complete schedule leading up to polling day. The notification was issued by Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shah Baz Khan.

According to the programme, the election process will begin on December 15, 2025, with the issuance of the public notice and the opening of nomination submissions.

Key Dates:

  • Public notice by Returning Officers: December 15, 2025

  • Filing of nomination papers: December 15–22, 2025

  • Publication of nominated candidates: December 22, 2025

  • Scrutiny of nomination papers: December 23–30, 2025

  • Filing of appeals: January 3, 2026

  • Decision on appeals: January 10, 2026

  • Publication of revised candidate list: January 10–11, 2026

  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 12, 2026

  • Allotment of election symbols: January 13, 2026

  • Polling Day: January 24, 2026 (Saturday)

The schedule applies to all general seats as well as the reserved seats for women and technocrats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The Pakistan Printing Corporation has been instructed to publish both notifications in the official Gazette.

