GILGIT-BALTISTAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 24, 2026

The President of Pakistan has announced Saturday, January 24, 2026, as the Poll Day for General Elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. The notification, issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council in Islamabad, has been circulated to all relevant federal and regional offices for action.

Following the presidential announcement, the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan released the detailed Election Programme, outlining the complete schedule leading up to polling day. The notification was issued by Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shah Baz Khan.

According to the programme, the election process will begin on December 15, 2025, with the issuance of the public notice and the opening of nomination submissions.

Key Dates:

Public notice by Returning Officers: December 15, 2025

Filing of nomination papers: December 15–22, 2025

Publication of nominated candidates: December 22, 2025

Scrutiny of nomination papers: December 23–30, 2025

Filing of appeals: January 3, 2026

Decision on appeals: January 10, 2026

Publication of revised candidate list: January 10–11, 2026

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 12, 2026

Allotment of election symbols: January 13, 2026

Polling Day: January 24, 2026 (Saturday)

The schedule applies to all general seats as well as the reserved seats for women and technocrats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The Pakistan Printing Corporation has been instructed to publish both notifications in the official Gazette.

