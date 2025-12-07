Public Jirga in Thore Forms 100-Member Armed Committee, Issues Three-Day Ultimatum to Local Commanders

THORE (Diamer): A public jirga held in Thore has announced the formation of a 100-member armed committee tasked with acting against local “commanders”, giving them a three-day deadline to leave the area.

The move follows the circulation of multiple videos on social media in which the “commanders” can be seen issuing threats and warning state institutions of “serious consequences.”

According to jirga representatives, the committee will take action if the “commanders”, a term used for terrorists in the region, fail to comply within the allotted time. They added that any resistance would be responded to “as mandated by the jirga.”

The gathering also approved compensation terms for potential casualties, deciding that the family of any individual killed in a confrontation would receive Rs5 million, while those injured would be provided Rs2.5 million.

The jirga further announced strict penalties for anyone found aiding the “commanders”, including individuals offering transport, shelter, or logistical support.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts