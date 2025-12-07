Protesters Demand Recovery of Missing Gilgit Youth Faisal Abbas

Gilgit: Protests have continued in Gilgit city for the third consecutive day as family members and supporters demand the recovery of Faisal Abbas, a young resident of Gilgit who reportedly “went missing” while traveling on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer.

Demonstrators gathered in Gilgit city, chanting slogans and urging the authorities to disclose his whereabouts. The protesters expressed deep concern over the lack of official information regarding his disappearance.

Meanwhile, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, a prominent Shia cleric of the region, claimed during a public address that Faisal Abbas had been taken into custody by law enforcement agencies. However, no official confirmation of this claim has been issued by the government so far.

According to sources, protest demonstrations are also expected to be held in various parts of Gilgit city on Friday to further pressure the authorities for the immediate release and safe recovery of Faisal Abbas.

