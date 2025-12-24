WWF-Pakistan Organizes Nature-based Solutions (NbS) Workshop for Gilgit-Baltistan Government Officials

Gilgit (PR): WWF-Pakistan, under its Water Resources Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Project, organized a two-day capacity-building workshop on integrating Nature-based Solutions (NbS) into the policies and development strategies of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The workshop was held in Gilgit and was attended by government officials from various GB departments.

The workshop aimed to enhance participants’ understanding of NbS and its application in provincial planning instruments, particularly PC-1 documents and sectoral policies. Active participation from government officials made the sessions highly interactive, engaging, and productive.

The workshop commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Farasat Ali, Provincial Project Lead (WRAP), WWF-Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan. While outlining the objectives of the workshop, he stated,

“Nature-based Solutions offer a practical and sustainable pathway to address climate change impacts while strengthening water security and livelihoods in Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Dr. Shakeel Hayat, the lead consultant for the workshop, delivered a comprehensive overview of Nature-based Solutions on the first day. Through interactive exercises and group work, he acquainted participants with practical approaches for mainstreaming NbS into PC-1s and provincial policies. His sessions focused on improving water management, enhancing livelihoods, and promoting ecological sustainability through NbS-based interventions.

Concluding the workshop, Haider Raza, Director North, WWF-Pakistan, thanked the participants for their enthusiastic engagement and commitment. He remarked,

“WWF expects this training to translate into concrete actions, particularly the integration of Nature-based Solutions into PC-1s and government policies, contributing to long-term sustainability and climate resilience in Gilgit-Baltistan.”

The workshop marked an important step towards strengthening institutional capacity and promoting environmentally sustainable development planning in the region

