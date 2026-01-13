Suicide Cases Persist in Gilgit-Baltistan; 40 Lives Lost in 2025

Gilgit: The troubling pattern of suicides in Gilgit-Baltistan persisted in 2025, with 40 people losing their lives during the year, according to official police statistics.

Tanveer Abbas, a local journalist, citing data compiled by the Gilgit-Baltistan Police, has reported that 23 men and 17 women died by suicide across the region in 2025.

District-wise figures show that Ghizer remained the most affected district, reporting 23 suicide cases. Gilgit district recorded 9 cases, while Skardu and Shigar reported three cases each. Two suicides were registered in Hunza during the year.

The data reflects a continuation of a worrying trend from previous years. In 2024, police records show that 46 people died by suicide in Gilgit-Baltistan, including 27 men and 19 women. That year, Ghizer alone accounted for 26 cases, followed by Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Diamer, Ghanche, and Nagar.

Similarly, in 2023, a total of 47 suicide cases were recorded in the region, involving 28 men and 19 women, with Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Skardu, Astore, and Shigar reporting incidents.

In addition to suicides, honour killings remained a serious concern in 2025. Quoting Tanveer Abbas and citing GB Police data, 13 people were killed in the name of “honour” across Gilgit-Baltistan during the year. Diamer district accounted for 10 of these cases, involving seven women and three men, while three honour killing cases were reported from Gilgit district.

The persistent rise in suicides and honour-related violence has highlighted the need for stronger mental health support systems, social interventions, and coordinated policy responses across Gilgit-Baltistan.

