Gilgit-Baltistan Child Protection Commission Approves Prevention Framework, ToRs, and Training Plans

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Child Protection Commission (GB-CPC) has approved key policy and implementation measures aimed at strengthening child protection systems across the region, including finalized Terms of Reference (ToRs) for community-level committees, a comprehensive prevention framework, and capacity-building training packages, said a press release.

The decisions were taken during the 7th meeting of the Commission, held at the Youth Resource Centre of the Social Welfare Department in Gilgit. The meeting was chaired by Ms. Syeda Fatima, Advisor to the Social Welfare Department, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to officials, the meeting focused on enhancing community-based child protection mechanisms and advancing a coordinated, preventive approach to address child abuse, exploitation, neglect, and violence in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Commission formally approved the ToRs for Community-Based Child Protection Committees (CB-CPCs), which have been developed through extensive consultations with child protection stakeholders. The process was supported technically by UNICEF and Save the Children. The ToRs are expected to clarify roles and responsibilities at the community level and improve local responses to child protection concerns.

Members of the Commission also endorsed the Child Protection Prevention Framework along with its Five-Year Implementation Plan (2026–2030). The framework outlines strategic interventions to prevent violations of children’s rights and emphasizes improved coordination among government departments, civil society, and development partners.

In addition, the Commission approved specialized training packages for community-based child protection committees and the Safe Families’ Positive Parenting initiative. These training modules are designed to build local capacity to identify child protection risks early and promote safe, supportive, and nurturing environments for children within families and communities.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the Social Welfare, Law, Health, Labour, Local Government, and Police Departments, as well as members of the High Court Bar Association, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), and development organizations including the Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP).

Concluding the session, the chair reaffirmed the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s commitment to strengthening child protection systems and ensuring the rights and wellbeing of children across the region.

