Iqbal Ud Din Sahar was an institution of ‘Adab’

By Lal Sahib Nadir Khan

Senior Advocate

The death of Iqbal ud Din Sahar has created a vacuum in the field of literature and culture and left a significant mark in the heart of people of Chitral and Ghizer. I am not a writer and not in a position to encompass the life history and literary work of Iqbal Uddin Sahar. There are so many good writers who have already expressed their views using very beautiful and eloquent words. I just want to express my condolences to his family and his literary circle. Sahar belonged to an old and well-known family of Ghizer. I had personal affiliation with Iqbal-Ud-Sahar. He was the son of Mr. Rahmat-ud-Din, a famous person of Shoghor, Lotkoh. Sahar was the grandson of a well-known person-Adjutant Darwesh Ghazi and the great grandson of Hakim of Ghizer region. Hakim family had relationship with my family since many generations.

Sahar was a distinguished writer, poet and presenter. He devoted his life to the promotion and advancing of Khowar language and literature leaving behind a legacy of lasting value. Iqbal Ud Din Sahar devoted his life to the development of Khowar prose and poetry. His literary work was characterised by originality, intellectual depth and distinctive sense of humour. Through his writing and artistic expansion, he played a vital role in strengthening the cultural identity of the region and ensuring the continued relevance of Khowar Adab.

I was in touch with his Adabi activities well before 1974 and used to participate in his Adabi mehfils and encouraged him in his efforts. He used to participate in the events of Jashne Chitral and presented cultural shows and received a lot of praise for his work. Sahar’s poetry was rich with mystical elements. His messages will resonate in the hearts of people through his poetry. Iqbal Ud Din Sahar was known for his honesty, integrity, and principled conduct. He valued sincerity in relationships and was regarded as a man of his word. His humility, compassion, and refined presentation earned him respect well beyond literary and cultural circles.

He exemplified dignity in both public and private life. Although Iqbal ud Din Sahar is no longer with us, but his contributions continue to resonate—in Khowar literature and cultural discourse. I pray that his soul rest in eternal peace and pray that Allah Almighty grant courage to his family members to bear this irreparable loss.

