PAKISTAN READY TO HOST U.S.-IRAN TALKS IN ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stepped up its diplomatic push to mediate between the United States and Iran, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirming that Islamabad is ready to host and facilitate talks between the two sides.

Speaking at the conclusion of a four-country foreign ministers’ meeting in Islamabad, Dar said both Washington and Tehran have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s role as a neutral facilitator. He described the proposed engagement as part of broader efforts to de-escalate the ongoing regional conflict and reach a “comprehensive and lasting settlement.”

Pakistan is expected to host “meaningful talks” between the United States and Iran in the coming days, according to the statement, signaling a potential shift from indirect backchannel communication toward more structured negotiations. Islamabad has already been relaying messages between the two sides as part of ongoing mediation efforts.

Dar also revealed that the initiative has received international backing. China has expressed full support for Pakistan’s role, while the United Nations Secretary-General has endorsed the peace effort. Several other countries have similarly conveyed confidence in Islamabad’s diplomatic initiative.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where ongoing conflict and military escalation have raised global concerns. Regional and international stakeholders are increasingly viewing Pakistan’s mediation as a possible pathway toward dialogue, though significant gaps remain between the United States and Iran on key issues.

Pakistan has emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable route to prevent further escalation, positioning itself at the center of efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

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