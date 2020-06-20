Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

“Honor Killing”: Man and teenage girl shot dead in Upper Chitral

1 hour ago Pamir Times

CHITRAL: A man, 23, and a teenage girl, 18, have been shot dead in the Upper Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The couple was allegedly shot dead while they were sitting together near a cropped filed in the Lot Oveer village.

Police suspects relatives of the deceased girls, who were reportedly reluctant in registering a First Information Report (FIR).

Police has recovered empty bullet casings from the scene and handed over the bodies to the families after medico-legal examination.

No arrests have been made so far.

