5th Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room inaugurated in Gilgit-Baltistan

SKARDU: Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at the Government Model Boys High School Hussainabad, Skardu, making it the fifth N4HK room in Gilgit-Baltistan, to foster and promote nutrition awareness in the region.

The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. To date, over 500 teachers have been trained in Hunza, Gilgit, Nagar, Skardu, Shigar, and Kharmang, with the goal of positively impacting more than 20,000 children through the N4HK program in the region.

Inaugurating the room, Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah said, “Nestlé’s N4HK program has been instrumental in creating awareness about nutrition in our schools and communities and we are delighted at its expansion in GB for the welfare of our communities.” He also reaffirmed the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s commitment to further supporting and expanding the nutrition awareness program across the region.

Talking on the occasion, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “The N4HK program outreach across Pakistan is an endorsement of Nestlé’s endeavor to promote healthy nutrition in the country and we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. So far, the N4HK program has reached out to 400,000 kids, trained more than 2600 teachers and has developed 20 N4HK Rooms with 11 partners from private and public sector across Pakistan.”



Till-date Nestlé has also trained more than 2200 children on sustainability through Sustainability Training for Kids in partnership with WWF in order to develop children as better stewards of our planet. N4HK is Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative which supports, teachers and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum-based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle.

N4HK’s presence in Pakistan extends the length and breadth of the country – from Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Capital to Punjab and Sindh. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being.

Nestlé, with its global headquarters based in Switzerland, has had a longstanding presence in Pakistan for over 36 years, and is committed to be a force for good throughout its value chain by Creating Shared Value for communities.

