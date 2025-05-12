Fact Check: Indian Army’s Skardu Attack Claim Dismissed as Baseless

SKARDU: Recent claims by Indian Army spokesperson Col. Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, about an alleged attack on Skardu Airport have been firmly denied by multiple independent sources and local journalists, labeling the statement as unsubstantiated.

The controversial claim, made during a press conference, suggested that the Skardu Airport in the Baltistan Division of Gilgit-Baltistan was targeted. However, local journalists and residents have strongly refuted this, confirming that no such attack occurred.

Sarwar Hussain Sikandar, a seasoned journalist based in the region, clarified, “There was no attack on Skardu Airport. In fact, the entire Gilgit-Baltistan region, despite being on high alert, remained completely safe. Not a single bullet was fired in the area.”

The same was also confirmed by Zakir Baltistani, another veteran journalist from the Baltistan region.

While there have been sporadic unverified reports of drone sightings along the Line of Control (LoC), these reported incidents have not escalated into active hostilities.

