Federal Government Forms Committee to Review Gilgit-Baltistan’s Political Demands; PPP’s Amjad Hussain Named Member

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has constituted a new committee to review the political and fiscal demands of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the five-member committee will examine the current mechanism of federal grants for GB, recommend reforms for budget utilization, review procurement practices, and consider broader political and administrative issues.

Notably, Amjad Hussain Advocate, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Gilgit-Baltistan and a sitting member of the GB Assembly, has been appointed to the committee. He is the only representative from GB on the panel, which is otherwise composed of senior political figures from the federal level.

The committee will be chaired by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB, Engr. Amir Muqam, will serve as Co-Chair. Other members include Khawaja Saad Rafique and Barjees Tahir, both former federal ministers.

While the formation of such committees is not unprecedented, past efforts have often stalled without substantial outcomes, particularly on the question of GB’s constitutional status and its demand for treatment at par with Pakistan’s provinces.

The committee is scheduled to hold its preliminary meeting on May 21, 2025, in Islamabad. It remains to be seen whether this latest initiative will lead to tangible progress or follow the trajectory of previous, inconclusive efforts.

